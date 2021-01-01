Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) rose 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 930,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 374,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

