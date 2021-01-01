Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Up 7.1%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares were up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 7,045,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 266% from the average daily volume of 1,926,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

