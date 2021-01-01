Remme Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Tidex and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $97,731.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00297107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.33 or 0.02021578 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kuna, Tidex, IDEX, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

