MetaMorph (METM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 182.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 94.3% higher against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $147,475.36 and $105.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00297107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.33 or 0.02021578 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BitMart, IDEX, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.