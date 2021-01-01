Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $65.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,335,900. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.