Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $510,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 525,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,417,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $996.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

