Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KREF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.
In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $510,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,893 shares of company stock worth $8,593,506 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $996.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
