Zeusshield (ZSC) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $147,500.26 and $25,614.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00041212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00298460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.60 or 0.02030777 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.