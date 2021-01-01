Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) Shares Up 9.7%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) shares shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $59.25. 509,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 349,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.26.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

