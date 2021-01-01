Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX)’s share price rose 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 1,145,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 331,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:ANIX)
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.
