Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX)’s share price rose 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 1,145,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 331,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.