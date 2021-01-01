Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 1,501,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,083,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

USAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Americas Silver by 15.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth $83,000.

About Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.