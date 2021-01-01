CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) were up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 2,075,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,898,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $696.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 4.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

