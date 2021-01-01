Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Up 7.9%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.36. 2,150,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 926,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Soligenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 51.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Soligenix by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

