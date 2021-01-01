Robert Perelman Sells 1,572 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Robert Perelman sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Perelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 19.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 109,459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

