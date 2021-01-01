Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TriNet Group (TNET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET):

12/30/2020 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2020 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

12/23/2020 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TNET stock opened at $80.60 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Get TriNet Group Inc alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $821,473.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,309.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,216. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TriNet Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.