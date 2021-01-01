$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.02. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.94. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $160,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,241,160 in the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

