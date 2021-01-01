Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $30.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.59.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

