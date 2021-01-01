LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $7,667.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001248 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,050,679,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,454,889 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

