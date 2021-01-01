ParkinGo Reaches Market Capitalization of $281,767.81 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $281,767.81 and $6.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

