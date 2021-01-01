Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 11%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price was up 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 252,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 236,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 2.78.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,644. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

