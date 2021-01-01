Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Trading 11.9% Higher

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s stock price traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.67. 365,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 512,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newborn Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newborn Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,116,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 557,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Newborn Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 186,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newborn Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

