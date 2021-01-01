BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading 16.8% Higher

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares traded up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.26. 861,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 173,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
The company has a market cap of $372.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
