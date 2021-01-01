BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading 16.8% Higher

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares traded up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.26. 861,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 173,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $372.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

