NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Shares Up 13.4%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) shares shot up 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.48. 856,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,004,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of research firms have commented on NH. ValuEngine lowered NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $359.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

