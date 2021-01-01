Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $35.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CTVA opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $40.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,375,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.0% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after buying an additional 1,181,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,439,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after buying an additional 459,975 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

