Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $158.67

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $299,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

NVRO opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

