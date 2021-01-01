Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $156.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,705.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,144,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $156.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

