nYFI (N0031) Reaches Market Cap of $675,662.08

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One nYFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 57.3% against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $675,662.08 and approximately $166,311.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00130562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00556742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00154203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00299312 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049807 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “N0031USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.