Ankr (ANKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.03 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Ankr has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and ABCC. Ankr has a market capitalization of $58.30 million and $8.03 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00297222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.25 or 0.02035048 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Coinone, Bitinka, Coinall, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Bithumb, ABCC, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Binance DEX, BitMax, CoinExchange, Upbit, KuCoin, Coinsuper and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

