BOMB (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.63

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. BOMB has a total market cap of $575,876.32 and approximately $96,905.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,455.98 or 1.00033061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020457 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012125 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00041276 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,114 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

