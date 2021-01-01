Lunes Market Capitalization Achieves $825,436.03 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Lunes has a market cap of $825,436.03 and approximately $4,675.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00130562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00556742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00154203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00299312 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049807 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunes is lunes.io . Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

