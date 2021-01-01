Brokerages Set Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target at $26.50

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $37.34.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

