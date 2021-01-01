Insider Selling: Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Sells 2,812 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.13 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $753.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 101,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 334,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

