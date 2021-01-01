Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.51

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.51 and last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 18888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sysmex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.13.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.