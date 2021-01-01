China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.21

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.21 and last traded at $62.21, with a volume of 285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

Several research firms recently commented on CIADY. KGI Securities upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.67.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.