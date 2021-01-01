Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.67

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 2645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 177,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 418,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

