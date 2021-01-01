Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.84

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 41604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.