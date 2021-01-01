$4.80 EPS Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to announce $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44. RH reported earnings per share of $3.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $18.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

Shares of RH stock opened at $447.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.60 and a 200 day moving average of $353.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $494.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in RH by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RH by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,658,000 after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 48.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,014,000 after buying an additional 54,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 7.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 166,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,642,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

