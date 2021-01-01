RAMP Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $148,543.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00130706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.19 or 0.00558320 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00154492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00299734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00050162 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,742,842 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.