Hydro Protocol (HOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214,457.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $214,457.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, OKEx, Ethfinex and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00041566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00297669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.13 or 0.02030516 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Bgogo, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

