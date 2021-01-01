Cryptaur One Day Volume Reaches $1,674.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $1,674.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00041566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00297669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.13 or 0.02030516 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

