Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. Croda International has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

