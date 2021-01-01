BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 29th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE DMF opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.