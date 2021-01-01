BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 29th

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE DMF opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $9.80.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
