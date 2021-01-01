Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

