Everus (EVR) One Day Volume Tops $40.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Everus has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $24.43. Everus has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and $40.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00041269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00295134 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.83 or 0.02028988 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $7.50 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

