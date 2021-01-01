Ether-1 (ETHO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $92,271.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $613,777.55 and $92,271.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,186,071 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.