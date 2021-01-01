Paxos Standard Token (PAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $233.29 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00130935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00557577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00154643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00300222 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00050028 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

