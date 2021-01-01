Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post $0.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 328,253 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.