Zilliqa Trading 33.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $924.65 million and $378.98 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00039847 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004439 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003318 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,091,817,766 coins and its circulating supply is 10,800,350,613 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

