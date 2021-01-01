GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Up 7.4% This Week

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $5.06 or 0.00017217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $17.02 million and $255,690.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00130935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00557577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00154643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00300222 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00050028 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,366,980 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.