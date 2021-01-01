Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00041269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.67 or 0.00295134 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016767 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.83 or 0.02028988 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,543,749 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

