EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDPFY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of EDPFY opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $67.04.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

